Technology Sector Update for 05/30/2024: XLK, XSD, CRM, PATH, PLTR

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) advancing 0.2%.

Salesforce (CRM) shares fell more than 16% in premarket activity after the company's Q2 guidance missed forecasts.

UiPath (PATH) said Daniel Dines will return as chief executive officer, effective Saturday, succeeding Rob Enslin, who is resigning. The company also reported higher fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue. The company's shares retreated 30% pre-bell Thursday.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) shares rose 2.2% after the company said it has received a $480 million firm-fixed-price contract for the Maven Smart System prototype, an artificial intelligence tool that assists in combat using image and video analysis.

