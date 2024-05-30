Technology Sector Update for 05/30/2024: HPQ, AMSC, CRM, PATH

Tech stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon trading with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 2.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropped 1%.

In corporate news, HP (HPQ) shares surged 16%, a day after the company posted fiscal Q2 results that exceeded market expectations.

American Superconductor (AMSC) shares rose 8.8%, a day after a swing to earnings in fiscal Q4 as revenue jumped.

Salesforce (CRM) shares tumbled 21%, a day after the company's fiscal Q2 guidance trailed analysts' estimates.

UiPath (PATH) shares tumbled 34% as analysts downgraded the stock, a day after the company cut fiscal 2025 revenue guidance and the chief executive officer resigned.

