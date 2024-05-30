News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/30/2024: CRM, PATH, CRDO

May 30, 2024 — 02:03 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed in Thursday afternoon trading with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.2%.

In corporate news, Salesforce (CRM) shares tumbled 22% after fiscal Q2 guidance trailed estimates by analysts.

UiPath (PATH) shares tumbled 34% as analysts downgraded the stock after the company cut fiscal 2025 revenue guidance and the chief executive officer resigned.

Credo Technology (CRDO) shares jumped 22%, a day after the fiscal Q4 earnings beat.

