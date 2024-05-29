Technology Sector Update for 05/29/2024: YY, CCCS, APPS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 2.3% higher recently.

JOYY (YY) fell by nearly 10% after it reported a Q1 revenue of $564.6 million, down from $583.6 million a year earlier.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS) was down more than 3% after announcing the pricing of a secondary offering of 50 million of its common shares by affiliates of Advent International and Oak Hill Capital Partners at $11.50 per share.

Digital Turbine (APPS) was more than 12% lower after the company reported a drop in fiscal Q4 earnings and net sales.

