Technology Sector Update for 05/29/2024: ASTS, PLTR, ETN, NABL, BOX

Tech stocks were in the red late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index declined 1.9%.

In corporate news, AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) shares surged nearly 72% after it said Wednesday that it secured a $100 million commitment from Verizon Communications (VZ) as part of a new direct-to-cellular partnership.

Box (BOX) shares spiked 8.5%, a day after the company reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue rose more than expected by analysts.

N-able (NABL) shares jumped past 9%. The company is exploring a sale after receiving acquisition interest, Reuters reported.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and Eaton (ETN) said Wednesday they have expanded their collaboration to integrate Palantir's AI platform into Eaton's operations. Palantir shares were shedding 0.5% and Eaton was down 1.2%.

