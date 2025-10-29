Technology One (THNOF) Price Target Increased by 43.65% to 25.65

The average one-year price target for Technology One (OTCPK:THNOF) has been revised to $25.65 / share. This is an increase of 43.65% from the prior estimate of $17.86 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.99 to a high of $34.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 163.89% from the latest reported closing price of $9.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technology One. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THNOF is 0.25%, an increase of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 26,641K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,274K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,975K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNOF by 35.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,645K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNOF by 44.94% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 2,322K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNOF by 28.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,955K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNOF by 32.39% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,011K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

