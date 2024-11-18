Technology One Limited Reports Robust Financial Growth

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.
Technology One Limited has reported a strong financial performance, with its Annual Recurring Revenue rising by 20% to $470.2 million and Profit Before Tax increasing by 18% to $152.9 million. Notably, the company achieved a remarkable 70% increase in UK sales of Annual Recurring Revenue, highlighting its expanding market presence. These impressive figures underscore the company’s robust growth and potential for investors.
