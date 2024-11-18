Technology One Limited Reports Robust Financial Growth

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Technology One Limited has reported a strong financial performance, with its Annual Recurring Revenue rising by 20% to $470.2 million and Profit Before Tax increasing by 18% to $152.9 million. Notably, the company achieved a remarkable 70% increase in UK sales of Annual Recurring Revenue, highlighting its expanding market presence. These impressive figures underscore the company’s robust growth and potential for investors.

For further insights into AU:TNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.