Technology One Limited Reports Robust Financial Growth

November 18, 2024 — 05:53 pm EST

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Technology One Limited has reported a strong financial performance, with its Annual Recurring Revenue rising by 20% to $470.2 million and Profit Before Tax increasing by 18% to $152.9 million. Notably, the company achieved a remarkable 70% increase in UK sales of Annual Recurring Revenue, highlighting its expanding market presence. These impressive figures underscore the company’s robust growth and potential for investors.

