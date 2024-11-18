News & Insights

Stocks

Technology One Limited Expands Quotation of Securities

November 18, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Technology One Limited announced the quotation of 742,942 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of their employee incentive scheme and signifies growth potential for the company. Investors in the financial market may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the stock’s liquidity and market presence.

For further insights into AU:TNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THNOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.