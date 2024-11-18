Technology One Limited Expands Quotation of Securities

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Technology One Limited announced the quotation of 742,942 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of their employee incentive scheme and signifies growth potential for the company. Investors in the financial market may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the stock’s liquidity and market presence.

