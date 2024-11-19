Technology One Issues New Securities Amid Market Moves

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Technology One Limited has announced the issuance of 31,973 ordinary fully paid securities on November 19, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing financial activities, potentially impacting its market valuation and investor interest. The issuance involves unquoted securities being converted or exercised, highlighting possible strategic adjustments.

