Technology One Highlights Corporate Governance Practices

Technology One Limited has released its corporate governance statement, emphasizing its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The company has disclosed its governance practices, including the roles of the board and management, the director appointment process, and accountability measures for the company secretary. These disclosures are part of its commitment to transparency and effective management oversight, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

