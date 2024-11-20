Technology One Director Increases Shareholding

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Technology One Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Patrick O’Sullivan, who increased his stake by acquiring 8,361 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase valued at $250,121.13. This transaction boosts his total holding to 48,140 shares, reflecting a growing confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:TNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.