News & Insights

Stocks

Technology One Director Increases Shareholding

November 20, 2024 — 12:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Technology One Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Patrick O’Sullivan, who increased his stake by acquiring 8,361 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase valued at $250,121.13. This transaction boosts his total holding to 48,140 shares, reflecting a growing confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:TNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THNOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.