Technology One (ASX:TNE) Price Target Increased by 13.03% to 15.83

The average one-year price target for Technology One (ASX:TNE) has been revised to 15.83 / share. This is an increase of 13.03% from the prior estimate of 14.01 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.73 to a high of 19.03 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.87% from the latest reported closing price of 16.47 / share.

Technology One Maintains 0.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technology One. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 17.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNE is 0.20%, an increase of 15.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 24,900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,657K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,136K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 3.20% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 1,647K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares, representing a decrease of 38.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 16.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,621K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 11.86% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,601K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNE by 3.02% over the last quarter.

