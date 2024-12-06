Technology Minerals PLC Plans Share Reorganisation

Technology Minerals PLC (GB:TM1) has released an update.

Technology Minerals PLC has announced a capital reorganisation to facilitate future share issuance at prices exceeding nominal value, safeguarding its ability to attract equity investment. The reorganisation will subdivide existing shares into New Ordinary Shares and Deferred Shares, with the latter being effectively valueless. This move is crucial for maintaining the company’s financial flexibility as it leads the charge in creating a sustainable circular economy for battery metals.

