Technology Minerals PLC Delays Annual Report, Suspends Listing

November 01, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

Technology Minerals PLC (GB:TM1) has released an update.

Technology Minerals PLC, a pioneer in the UK’s sustainable circular economy for battery metals, has announced a delay in publishing its annual report for the year ending June 2024. The delay, caused by the need for technical accounting adjustments, has led to a temporary suspension of its stock listing, expected to resume in early November 2024.

