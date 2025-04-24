Technology, Materials Stocks Shine; TSX Up 0.85%

Markets

April 24, 2025 — 02:08 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is firmly placed in positive territory on Thursday, riding on strong gains in healthcare, technology, materials and real estate sectors, despite uncertainty about Trump administration's trade policy.

The start was a bit subdued, but stocks gained in strength as the session progressed as buying interest gathered some momentum.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which edged down to around 24,465 in early trades, was up 207.35 points or 0.85% at 24,680.03 a little while ago.

Healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies and Tilray are up 5.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

Technology stocks Celestica and Sangoma Technologies Corp are up 7% and 6.7%, respectively. Docebo is gaining 5.5%, while Tecsys, Shopify, Computer Modelling Group, Quarterhill, Open Text Corp and Lightspeed Commerce are up 3 to 4.2%.

Among materials stocks, Algoma Steel Group is up 7.6%, Ero Copper, Calibre Mining, Teck Resources, Ngex Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, Ivanhoe Mines and First Quantum Minerals are gaining 4 to 6%.

Real estate stocks Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties, Killam Apartment, Boardwalk Real Estte Investment, Colliers International Group, First Capital, and CDN Apartment are up 1.5 to 3%.

Data from Statistics Canada said average weekly earnings of non-agricultural workers in Canada rose 5.4% year-on-year to C$1,298.22 in February, following a 5.6% increase in January.

