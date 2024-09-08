Technology Gives Advisors a Leg Up

Model portfolios simplify portfolio management, allowing financial advisors to deliver customized investment strategies without starting from scratch. Leveraging technology, advisors can access high-quality, ready-made models that can be adjusted to meet specific client needs.

Customizing these portfolios provides a balance between using institutional expertise and offering personalized service. Advanced analytics tools are seamlessly integrated, enabling advisors to filter, screen, and select the best-performing assets based on millions of data points.

Tracking performance over time with precision ensures that clients see accurate, realistic outcomes. This approach gives advisors a competitive edge, allowing them to scale their practice while maintaining individualized attention.

Finsum: Having the analytics at your fingertips can really aid in distilling complex information to clients.

