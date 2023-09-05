Technology for All: Nandita Gupta's Vision for a More Inclusive Digital World

Nandita Gupta is an accomplished Accessibility Product Manager at Microsoft, driven by her personal connection to accessibility and inclusion.

Inspired by her grandfather's struggle with visual impairment, Nandita is passionate about using technology to empower individuals facing similar challenges. Her diverse background in engineering and UX and inclusive design has shaped her into a resilient and determined advocate for inclusion in the tech industry. At Microsoft, Nandita leads impactful initiatives, notably contributing to the development of Accessibility Insights—an open-source product that empowers developers worldwide to create accessible software. Her commitment to fostering an inclusive environment extends beyond her role, as she actively mentors and advocates for the next generation of disability leaders.

Through her unwavering dedication, Nandita continues to make a meaningful difference, proving that technology can be a powerful force for positive change, empowering individuals of all abilities to thrive in the digital world.

Q: What problem does your work solve?

A: I want to use technology to empower people and bridge the gap between people and technology. I'm working as an Accessibility Product Manager at Microsoft where I leverage my background in engineering, UX, inclusive design, and accessibility to create impact within technology. The overall tech space is continuously evolving. As we continue to innovate, inclusion, equity, and accessibility will form the foundation of these innovations. There is a need to ensure we bring the lens of inclusion toward all aspects and intersections of technology. Those intersectional aspects of tech are what interests me the most!

Q: What are some of the most meaningful impacts your work has had so far?

A: Our product, Accessibility Insights, is an open-source product at Microsoft that empowers developers around the world to build accessible and inclusive products. One does not need to be an accessibility expert to build accessibility into the development cycle. I wake up energized every single day because I see the impact of our work across so many industries, from academia to companies where developers globally use our product to build accessible software products.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an accessibility leader?

A: I have a personal connection to accessibility and inclusion. My grandfather lost his eyesight to cataracts. We enjoyed walks together and he often helped me generate ideas for essays. We would have hour-long discussions on Hindu scriptures and books; he was an extremely passionate academic and was knowledgeable on many subjects. As a retired professor who enjoyed reading books, along with his solitary walks in the evening, he suddenly found himself dependent on other people for his daily chores. This left him in a state of despair. A year later, he passed away and I was left with the burning question: “How can I use technology to help people like him?”

I want to see technology being used for good, but also want to be part of this change. We all bring a unique perspective to the table, and together, we can change the way tech works. Inclusion to me is bringing different voices to the table so we can all be part of the change and design. This goes beyond age, gender, race, culture, varied abilities, and so on. This is my personal quote and mantra: “Leadership is not only about leading a team—sometimes it means being a voice for others who are not being heard.” We all have a part to play in building an inclusive world. I just want to be able to play mine and bring more people to the table!

Q: What are the biggest mistakes you’ve made?

A: Not asking for help, because I didn’t realize there would be a whole community and network out there waiting for me with open arms. We underestimate the support and love we will receive if we ask for it. For me, that has been one of my biggest learnings: the answer will always be “no” unless you ask the question. Never be afraid to ask for help. On the other hand, be there to extend that hand to others who need support!

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: Resilience isn't just a quality, it's a mindset. There were many moments where the challenges I faced seemed insurmountable, but it was in those moments that I realized I needed to push the hardest. My unique lived experiences being a woman in tech and a person of color made me realize that my resilience isn’t just vital for me but for those who would come after me.

My personal journey from engineering into accessibility was fraught with challenges. My persistence and resilience got me through the whole ordeal. I shared a part of my experiences through my TEDx talk around using persistence and resilience as a key to embark on a new journey and finding that persistence to never give up.

Q: We dare you to brag: What achievements are you most proud of?

A: As an accessibility leader and disability advocate, I believe it is valuable for us to build and support the next generation of advocates and leaders. My passion for mentoring also led to my involvement in various mentoring organizations over the past years, and I was recently inducted into the Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame. I was named Influential Women of Manufacturing 2019 by Putman Media. I serve as a board member in various nonprofits including Lime Connect and Disability :IN where I focus my efforts on scaling impact within the disability and accessibility space!

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: To me, leadership is not only about leading a team—sometimes it means being a voice for those who are not being heard. I want to use technology to amplify that voice and enhance the user experience for people to create life-changing experiences!

As leaders we have a huge responsibility in ensuring that we are creating inclusive spaces for our teams and colleagues. This is crucial for building a team as well as a support network, as there are so many lessons to be learned from other leaders around us.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t do something and don’t let someone else’s opinion define you. You have the power to not only shape, but also define your own narrative. You will always have those detractors and negative influences in your life. Try to surround yourself with mentors and people who will not only be a part of your network, but will inspire you to give back someday. As Maya Angelou said: “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences?

A: My journey was never linear—it was like a playground where I’ve tried and experimented with different areas, found my passion for accessibility, and then figured out my own niche where I can create impact for the company and others around me. Every learning has been a gift and has shaped me to be the person I am today. I have always been open to novel experiences and that has been the crux of my journey—opportunities will come knocking when you least expect them to, and sometimes it will be in the shape of a challenge. It’s always going to be up to you to accept it!

