Tribe Capital Growth I, a blank check company formed by Tribe Capital and Arrow Capital targeting the tech sector, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Friday.



The San Francisco, CA-based company now plans to raise $240 million by offering 24 million units at a price of $10. The company had previously filed to offer 20 million units at the same price. Each unit will now consist of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Units previously contained one-third warrants. At the revised deal size, Tribe Capital Growth I will raise 20% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Arjun Sethi, co-founder and Partner of venture firm Tribe Capital Management. He is joined by CFO Omar Chohan, who is a Partner and leader of the Special Situations Group at Tribe Capital, and VP Sumit Mehta, who is a Managing Director at boutique asset manager and investment advisory firm Arrow Capital. The company plans to pursue opportunities with top-decile private technology companies that are exhibiting inflection points in their growth.



Tribe Capital Growth I was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ATVCU. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Technology-focused SPAC Tribe Capital Growth I raises deal size by 20% ahead of $240 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.