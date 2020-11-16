Trepont Acquisition I, a blank check company targeting the technology industry, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Trepont Acquisition I will command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Arun Sarin, who previously served as CEO of Vodafone, Bluecora, and Airtouch International. He is joined by President and Director Ori Sasson, who founded Primera Capital in 2007 and currently serves as General Partner. The SPAC plans to leverage its management team's experience and target the technology industry, primarily focusing on companies across software, communications, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, analytics, 5G, IoT, cloud, edge, security, services, and related areas.



Trepont Acquisition I was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TACA.U. The company filed confidentially on October 5, 2020. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Technology-focused SPAC Trepont Acquisition I files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

