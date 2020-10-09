Carney Technology Acquisition II, a blank check company targeting the technology industry, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $350 million in an initial public offering.



The Burlingame, CA-based company plans to raise $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Carney Technology Acquisition II would command a market value of $447 million.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman David Roberson, who most recently served as SVP of Enterprise Servers, Storage and Networking at Hewlett-Packard, and Chief Acquisition Officer Lloyd Carney, who previously founded SPAC ChaSerg Technology Acquisition and served as CEO until its business combination with Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN; -11% from $10 offer price) in March of this year. Carney Technology Acquisition II plans to target technology companies that are experiencing accelerated growth from recent industry changes caused by catalysts such as the COVID-19 pandemic.



Carney Technology Acquisition II was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CTAQU. The company filed confidentially on September 15, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald and Mizuho Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Technology-focused SPAC Carney Technology Acquisition II files for a $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.