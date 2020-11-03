Benessere Capital Acquisition, a blank check company targeting middle market technology businesses in the Americas, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Miami, FL-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at a price of $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Benessere Capital Acquisition will command a market value of $128 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Patrick Orlando, who is currently the CEO of Benessere Capital and February 2020 SPAC Yunhong International (ZGYH), and CFO Francisco Flores, who is founder and Managing Director of Trebol Capital, founder and Managing Partner of Industrias Tecnologicas de Aguascalientes and Younicorn Apps, and a General Partner at Klee Real Estate. Benessere Capital Acquisition intends to target technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North, Central, and South America.



Benessere Capital Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BENEU. Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Technology-focused SPAC Benessere Capital Acquisition files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.