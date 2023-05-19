Technology ETF (IYW) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYWis probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 42.3% from its 52-week low price of $69.49/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

IYW in Focus

The iShares U.S. Technology ETF tracks the investment results of the Russell 1000 Technology RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index, which includes sectors like software, computer, technology hardware and equipment. The product charges 39 bps in annual fees (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Investors are showing renewed interest in the technology sector, which is being driven by a combination of factors such as lower inflation, positive corporate earnings, the ongoing crisis faced by regional banks, and the increasing use of cutting-edge technologies. The chances of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes presents a favorable outlook for technology stocks. Given that the tech sector relies heavily on borrowing to accelerate growth, lower interest rates create a cost-effective environment for obtaining additional funds to support further initiatives.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, IYW has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy). However, it might continue its strong performance given a positive weighted alpha of 26.9.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.