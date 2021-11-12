Technology, Cannabis Shares Lifting Canadian Market; TSX Hits New High

(RTTNews) - After opening flat, the Canadian stock market moved higher Friday morning thanks to strong buying in technology and healthcare sections.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has climbed to a new high at 21,734.65, gaining 152.67 points or 0.72% in the process.

The Capped Information Technology Index is climbing 2.14%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) tops the list of gainers, rising more than 7%. Dye & Durham is up nearly 7%

Alithya Corp (ALYA.TO) is rising 4% and Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) is gaining 3.9%. Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) is advancing 2.3%, while Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are up 1 to 1.4%.

Cannabis shares are up amid optimism that the U.S. will likely pass the marijuana legalization bill that could open up more investment opportunities. In the Healthcare Index, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is gaining 5% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is up 4%, while Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) are up 2.7 to 3%.

Consumer discretionary stock Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) is up 6.5%. The country reported adjusted net income of $39.7 million for the third-quarter, up 19.5% from a year ago.

Magna International (MG.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) are gaining 1 to 2%.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) reported third quarter operating income of $7 million, up 112% over an operating income of $3 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The stock is gaining about 1.6%.

Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) has reported total segment net earnings of $607 million ($6.59 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended 30 September 2021. Onex Corp shares are up 0.3%.

