Technology & Biotech: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks gained on stimulus hopes. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY gain 6%, DIA advance 5.4%, and QQQ move 7.6% higher on the day on stimulus hopes.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

XLK: Volume 3.22 Times Average

This technology ETF was in the spotlight as around 50.41 million shares moved hands compared with an average 16.31 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as XLK gained 6.8% in the last session. The movement can largely be credited to the anticipated U.S. government stimulus. XLK has shed 24% in a month’s time.

XBI: Volume 3.02 Times Average

This biotech ETF was under the microscope as 18.45 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 6.33 million shares and came as XBI added 3.6% in the trading session. XBI has lost about 29% over the past month.

