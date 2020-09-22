Technology and High-Yield: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks saw rough trading on concerns over fresh lockdowns in Europe amid resurgence in COVID-19 cases and reports on bank’s money laundering. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 1.1%, DIA shed 1.8% and QQQ moved 0.4% higher on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

RYT: Volume 4.59 Times Average

This technology ETF was in the spotlight as around 190,000 shares moved hands compared with an average 44,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as RYT plunged 1.1% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of strong demand for stay-at-home products and services that could have a big impact on technology stocks like the ones that we find in this ETF portfolio. RYT has tumbled nearly 2.5% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

HYS: Volume 3.46 Times Average

This high-yield bond ETF was under the microscope as nearly 889,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 344,000 shares and came as HYS declined 0.4% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on the return of volatility in the stock market and a low-rate environment that has raised the appeal for high-yield bonds. HYS has added 0.1% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.