Technologies Driving the Future of Capital Markets

As the home of the first electronic exchange, Nasdaq understands how technology can propel the capital markets forward. At this year’s virtual Singapore Fintech Festival, Nasdaq President and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman identified several technologies, including the cloud, machine learning and quantum computing, that will drive the future of the capital markets and establish a more connected and secure ecosystem that fosters innovation.

“I would expect that we will be ever more connected across the world [and] we’ll have more of a common and scalable infrastructure that supports the exchange industry, likely embracing the cloud, and have essentially the entire market infrastructure as a cloud-based technology,” Friedman said during an interview with Wired Editor in Chief Nicholas Thompson, who will become CEO of The Atlantic in the new year.

The Cloud

Within the next decade, Friedman anticipates that the majority of larger exchanges will leverage cloud-based technologies. She noted that Nasdaq is in the middle of its own cloud journey, using the elasticity of the cloud to not only launch new offerings, improve services and unlock intelligence, but also establish even better security. In Nasdaq’s next-generation systems, engineers are embedding additional security into the code.

“We expect our own markets to be migrating over in the next five to seven years into a cloud environment. That will then, of course, pave the way for other markets to embrace it as well,” continued Friedman, who noted that Nasdaq also provides technology to more than 130 global markets.

“We want to make it so that the cloud enables more participants to come in, that it’s easier to connect and get started as a client or participant in a cloud environment, that the API environment is more standardized and that they also have the benefit over time of having that same scalable infrastructure available in other markets so that they can take their business and connecting to other exchanges relatively seamlessly. That’s the nirvana that we’re creating,” Friedman said.

Friedman, however, acknowledged the challenge of operating in a low-latency environment, in which trades occur in less than 20 microseconds. “We have to have the ability to develop that and manage that in a distributed architecture, and that’s the big engineering challenge that we’re working through,” she said.

Machine Intelligence

As Nasdaq continues its journey to bring markets to the cloud, the company is also looking to machine learning to ensure the integrity of its markets.

“That comes with another technology challenge, which is making sure that you can root out market manipulation, insider trading and other nefarious behaviors that are occurring within the markets,” said Friedman. “We have been introducing machine learning into the alerting capability to be faster in identifying new patterns, driving down some of the false positives.”

There is a huge market for tools that fight financial crime, according to Friedman, who noted that banks and brokers spend about $12 billion annually on technology and approximately $42 billion a year total on managing financial crime. To elevate its efforts in fighting financial crime, Nasdaq recently acquired Verafin, an industry pioneer in anti-financial crime management solutions.

“Machine learning has always been a part of what Verafin does. They introduced it early on to help with making the learning smarter and finding network patterns across banks because in the U.S. there is an information-sharing agreement that allows banks to manage or look across banking platforms to root out crime,” Friedman said.

Patterns are the key to investigating these types of situations, Friedman noted. “There is a network effect that you have to be able to employ,” she continued. “If you can look at data across 2000 banks, which is the client base of Verafin, versus looking at data within one bank, you’re going to be much more likely to be able to find those patterns of behavior, to be able to look at the network effect and how a criminal may be leveraging multiple banks in order to manage their activity.”

Blockchain Technology

While blockchain has been around for several years, Nasdaq is leveraging blockchain technology to establish new markets.

“If you're launching a new market, and you’re trying to establish demand and working on creating an ecosystem around that market, blockchain is a very modern way for you to be able to establish an immutable record of transfers and to make it so that you have a very modern and easy way to settle out trades,” Friedman said.

That said, Friedman acknowledged that “it’s a big investment to make, and so these are the types of big decisions that I'm not sure the industry as a whole has decided to make yet.”

“I think by having more successful production experiences with new markets, they will give more and more confidence to try to apply this to more established markets over time,” Friedman said.

Quantum Computing

While Friedman expects blockchain, the cloud and machine learning to have an impact on the capital markets within the next five to ten years, quantum computing may follow those technological advancements.

“The promise of quantum is elusive,” said Friedman. “It’s one where we’re watching it very carefully. We’re starting to see that there are some experiments that are working, and yet, at the same time, it’s very hard to code against, so it’s not a language that’s easy to implement.”

Friedman believes that there could be an opportunity to use quantum computing to simulate thousands of outcomes so that investors, asset managers or other market makers can determine the right path to deploy their strategy. “Theoretically, [it] could create perfectly efficient markets.”

In the more immediate near-term, Nasdaq is working with firms focused on quantum computing to see how that technology could be leveraged in the surveillance and financial crime space.

“The faster we want to bring that in, the better defenses will have when there are some bad actors might end up getting access to one in the future,” Friedman noted. “We want to make sure we’re at the forefront of it from a defensive perspective so that we can defend against others using it in a bad way.”

