Technologies Changing how Markets Operate: Insights from FIA Boca

Nasdaq’s Brenda Hoffman, Senior Vice President and Head of Technology, U.S. Markets Systems and Investment Intelligence, recently participated in FIA Boca, an annual industry gathering for futures, options and centrally cleared derivatives markets professionals worldwide. At this year’s virtual gathering, Hoffman joined a group of panelists to discuss technologies that are changing how markets operate and how the shift to remote work has changed innovation in the industry.

Soaring trading volumes are driving technology adoption

When discussing how technology trends have evolved since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoffman noted that the surge in trading volumes changed how corporations support and embrace innovation as well as research and development. The shift to remote work and virtual collaboration at the beginning of the pandemic created a new type of work environment in which the workforce had to quickly adapt to new challenges, according to Hoffman. While adjusting to a remote work environment, volumes across trading venues soared, and Nasdaq processed more than 60 billion messages a day in the options market alone. It is typically a gradual incline of message traffic, but essentially message volumes more than doubled overnight. According to Hoffman, the message volumes could double or triple overnight, requiring Nasdaq, its clients and the others in the ecosystem to mobilize remotely in order to provide the scale and ensure capacity, latency and throughput.

“It’s remarkable that everyone globally rallied and how the industry kept pace and kept moving – all while working remotely,” Hoffman noted. “Culturally, with everyone setting up remotely, there is a new appetite to adopt new technologies and to just try new things and new tools and find out what works. The appetite has accelerated, and the engineers in our organization are trying new technologies at a much faster pace. We are for sure accelerating and expanding the use of new types of tool-sets that can help us collaborate and problem-solve at a high level,” Hoffman continued.

Making use of data in the machine intelligence evolution

The panelists discussed how the industry can make the most out of data coming from soaring trading volumes. The use of machine intelligence is accelerating due to the large amount of data, and questions about how to evolve the use of AI or machine intelligence, have become a central part of the conversation.

“The data needs to be arranged and analyzed, and machine intelligence can help us find insights from the data,” Hoffman stated. “AI has become a must-have and less of a nice to have. It has become fundamental to what we are doing, given the amount of data we need to capture and process. In the next years, we will be seeing a bit of a race and competition of who has the best AI and what information and intelligence you can extract from your data. The industry is at the beginning of that very exciting journey.”

“Nasdaq is a technology company at heart, and we work closely in lockstep with clients and technology vendors as we accelerate our own technology journey. It requires collaboration across the industry,” Hoffman concluded when discussing the future of the industry.