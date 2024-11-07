Technogym S.p.A. Announces Meeting Corrections

Technogym S.p.A. (IT:TGYM) has released an update.

Technogym S.p.A. has announced a correction to the notice of its upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled for December 3, 2024. Shareholders representing at least 2.5% of the share capital can request additions to the meeting agenda by November 13, 2024. The meeting will address proposed changes to the corporate purpose and voting system, and participation will be facilitated exclusively through a designated representative.

