News & Insights

Stocks

Technogym S.p.A. Announces Meeting Corrections

November 07, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Technogym S.p.A. (IT:TGYM) has released an update.

Technogym S.p.A. has announced a correction to the notice of its upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled for December 3, 2024. Shareholders representing at least 2.5% of the share capital can request additions to the meeting agenda by November 13, 2024. The meeting will address proposed changes to the corporate purpose and voting system, and participation will be facilitated exclusively through a designated representative.

For further insights into IT:TGYM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.