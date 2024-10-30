Technogym Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Innovation

Technogym S.p.A. (IT:TGYM) has released an update.

Technogym S.p.A. has reported a 10% increase in consolidated revenues, reaching €621.6 million for the first nine months of 2024, driven by balanced growth in both BtoB and BtoC segments. The company attributes its success to significant investments in innovation, including the introduction of AI-driven Biostrength products, and has received a gold medal for sustainability from Ecovadis. This growth is supported by strong performances in Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

