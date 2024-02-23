Techno Electric & Engineering Company (NSEI:TECHNOE) Price Target Increased by 38.04% to 742.36

The average one-year price target for Techno Electric & Engineering Company (NSEI:TECHNOE) has been revised to 742.36 / share. This is an increase of 38.04% from the prior estimate of 537.80 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 316.13 to a high of 1,102.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.81% from the latest reported closing price of 763.85 / share.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Maintains 0.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.79%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Techno Electric & Engineering Company. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECHNOE is 0.02%, an increase of 30.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 395K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 198K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 72K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECHNOE by 24.51% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 41K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

