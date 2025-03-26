TechnipFMC Wins Major iEPCI Contract for Gato do Mato Offshore Brazil

TechnipFMC plc FTI, a global leader in subsea, onshore, offshore and surface technologies, has secured a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (“iEPCI”) contract from London-based integrated oil and gas company, Shell plc SHEL, for its Gato do Mato greenfield development project offshore Brazil. With an estimated value exceeding $1 billion, this major contract marks a significant milestone in the longstanding collaboration between FTI and Shell, reinforcing their ability to deliver complex offshore projects with high levels of efficiency and innovation. The first quarter of 2025 will see the inclusion of this award in incoming orders.

Key Details of the iEPCI Contract for Gato do Mato

The Gato do Mato project, located in Brazil’s deepwater Campos Basin, is an important greenfield development for SHEL, aiming to enhance production in this prolific oil-producing region. As part of the contract, Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company will be responsible for the complete integrated execution of the development, utilizing its cutting-edge subsea technologies and experience. This includes providing all engineering, procurement, construction and installation services, alongside the implementation of Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order (“CTO”) production systems.

Subsea 2.0 is a revolutionary approach that enhances the flexibility and efficiency of subsea infrastructure, driving down costs and accelerating project delivery. By employing CTO systems, FTI ensures the ability to customize subsea production equipment to meet the specific requirements of the Gato do Mato field, enhancing the project’s overall performance and reliability. These advanced systems are designed to be delivered quickly and configured to fit the project’s unique challenges, reducing the time to first oil significantly.

Strengthening FTI's Relationship With Shell

This significant contract is a testament to the strong and longstanding partnership between FTI and Shell, which spans over three decades. Jonathan Landes, president of Subsea at FTI, emphasized the depth of their successful collaboration, stating, "Throughout our 30-year partnership with Shell, we have built an overwhelmingly strong record of delivery. Our success in integrating and industrializing innovative solutions gives us the utmost confidence in providing the schedule certainty SHEL requires for this flagship project offshore Brazil."

The close collaboration between the two companies is integral to the success of complex offshore projects like Gato do Mato. FTI’s ability to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge subsea technologies and innovative solutions ensures that SHEL can depend on them for timely delivery and top-tier project execution.

Accelerating Time to First Oil

One of the key drivers behind the Gato do Mato project’s success is the time to first oil. In the competitive and high-pressure world of offshore oil and gas development, the ability to bring a field online quickly is critical. The iEPCI model is designed to optimize project delivery by streamlining processes and reducing the overall timeline from conception to production. FTI’s commitment to excellence in project management, combined with its use of Subsea 2.0 technology, positions the Gato do Mato field for a swift and efficient ramp-up to full production.

This approach not only accelerates the timeline but also ensures that the project is executed safely, within budget and to the highest industry standards. With schedule certainty and an emphasis on cost-effectiveness, the Gato do Mato project will serve as a model for future greenfield developments in Brazil and beyond.

FTI’s Unmatched Expertise in Subsea Engineering

FTI’s reputation for excellence in subsea engineering has been earned over decades of successful project deliveries worldwide. The company’s integrated solutions are unmatched in the industry, combining engineering expertise, innovative technology and world-class project management capabilities. Through the implementation of Subsea 2.0 CTO systems, FTI continues to lead the way in subsea innovation, providing tailored solutions that drive project efficiency and optimize the lifecycle of subsea assets.

The company’s focus on subsea production systems aligns with the industry's shift toward more sustainable, efficient and cost-effective solutions. By leveraging advanced technology, FTI reduces the environmental footprint of offshore projects while ensuring safe, reliable and high-performing subsea systems.

FTI and Shell’s Continued Impact on Offshore Brazil

The award of this contract is a clear indication of the growing importance of Brazil’s offshore sector and its role in the global energy landscape. With vast reserves of oil and gas in the deep waters of Brazil’s coast, the country continues to be a key player in the global energy market. The Gato do Mato development will contribute to increasing production from this region, helping to secure Brazil’s position as one of the world’s leading oil producers.

As FTI continues to expand footprint in Brazil, it strengthens position as a trusted partner for major energy companies, including Shell. With an ongoing commitment to technological innovation, safety and efficiency, FTI is poised to play a pivotal role in the continued development of Brazil's offshore oil and gas resources.

In conclusion, the award of the iEPCI contract for Shell’s Gato do Mato development offshore Brazil marks a significant achievement for FTI. By combining advanced technologies like Subsea 2.0 with its unmatched expertise in subsea engineering, FTI is poised to deliver a project that will help SHEL accelerate production and enhance the efficiency of Brazil’s offshore energy resources. As the partnership between SHEL and FTI continues to grow stronger, the success of the Gato do Mato project will be another testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in the offshore oil and gas sector.

