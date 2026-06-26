TechnipFMC Wins iEPCI Contract From Var Energi in the North Sea

TechnipFMC plc FTI announced that it has secured a large integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract from Vår Energi for the Ofelia and Gjøa Nord projects in the Gjøa area of the North Sea. The company’s press release states that the contract is valued between $500 million and $1 billion, making this one of its most important subsea awards in recent years. Most of the inbound revenues associated with this contract will be recorded during the second quarter of 2026, while a smaller portion has already been recognized in previous quarters.

Five-Year Strategic Collaboration Supports Project Execution

The award follows a five-year strategic collaboration agreement signed by this UK-based oil and gas equipment and services provider and Vår Energi in 2025. The partnership was established to accelerate subsea developments by using TechnipFMC's integrated execution model across multiple offshore projects. Rather than managing each development independently, the companies are adopting a coordinated portfolio approach that streamlines engineering, procurement, construction and installation activities. This strategy enhances collaboration, reduces project complexity and improves execution efficiency throughout the development cycle.

Ofelia and Gjøa Nord Strengthen North Sea Production

The Ofelia and Gjøa Nord developments are important additions to the Gjøa production area, one of Norway's established offshore hubs. Both projects are designed to leverage existing offshore infrastructure, allowing Vår Energi to develop new resources while minimizing capital expenditures and reducing overall development timelines. Utilizing existing facilities enables faster commercialization of reserves and improves the economic performance of the projects.

TechnipFMC's iEPCI Model Creates Greater Efficiency

TechnipFMC's proprietary iEPCI model integrates engineering, procurement, construction and installation into a single project execution framework. Unlike traditional contracting methods that separate these activities among multiple service providers, the integrated approach provides one coordinated delivery model from project planning through offshore installation. This reduces operational risks, improves communication between project teams, minimizes schedule delays and enhances cost predictability. The model has become one of TechnipFMC's key competitive advantages in the global subsea market.

Financial Impact of the Large Contract Award

The contract signifies a substantial addition to TechnipFMC's order backlog and reinforces the company's strong outlook for its Subsea business segment. Since the award falls within the company's large contract category of $500 million to $1 billion, it provides significant revenue visibility for future reporting periods. The majority of inbound revenues is expected during the second quarter of 2026, which will strengthen the company's financial position and support continued growth across its integrated offshore services portfolio.

Vår Energi Adopts a Portfolio-Based Development Strategy

Vår Energi continues to optimize offshore investments by managing multiple developments as part of a unified portfolio rather than treating each project independently. This approach allows engineering knowledge, procurement activities and offshore resources to be shared across projects, creating operational efficiencies while reducing overall development costs. Portfolio execution also shortens project schedules and enables faster delivery of new production, improving long-term returns on investment.

Leadership Highlights the Benefits of Collaboration

Jonathan Landes, president of Subsea at TechnipFMC, emphasized that Vår Energi's portfolio approach is designed to reduce project cycle times while maximizing project returns. He noted that this level of execution requires close collaboration between both companies and is supported by TechnipFMC's integrated delivery model. Landes also expressed confidence that the partnership will help Vår Energi achieve its objective of delivering first oil within two years, demonstrating the speed and efficiency of the iEPCI execution strategy.

Growing Industry Demand for Integrated Subsea Solutions

The offshore energy industry continues to shift toward integrated project execution as operators seek greater efficiency and lower project risk. Large offshore developments require extensive coordination among engineering, manufacturing, logistics and offshore installation teams. By consolidating these responsibilities under a single contractor, integrated execution models reduce interface risks, improve schedule certainty and simplify project management. TechnipFMC has positioned itself as a global leader in delivering these integrated subsea solutions.

The North Sea Remains a Strategic Offshore Energy Region

The North Sea continues to play a vital role in global energy production despite decades of offshore development. Advances in subsea technology and infrastructure-led exploration have extended the productive life of existing offshore fields while enabling the commercial development of nearby discoveries. Projects such as Ofelia and Gjøa Nord demonstrate how operators can maximize resource recovery by connecting new reservoirs to existing production facilities, reducing environmental impact while improving economic performance.

TechnipFMC Strengthens Its Long-Term Growth Outlook

The award of the Ofelia and Gjøa Nord iEPCI contract further strengthens TechnipFMC's leadership position within the global subsea industry. The combination of a high-value contract, a long-term strategic partnership with Vår Energi and the continued adoption of its integrated execution model reinforces TechnipFMC's ability to deliver complex offshore developments efficiently. As energy companies increasingly prioritize faster project delivery, improved capital efficiency and reduced operational risk, TechnipFMC remains well positioned to capture additional opportunities across the global offshore market.

FTI's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, FTI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Delek US Holdings DK and Crescent Energy Company CRGY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Phillips 66 PSX, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Delek US is valued at $2.66 billion. It is a U.S.-based downstream energy company that focuses on refining crude oil and distributing petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, TN, Delek US operates through two main segments: refining and logistics.

Crescent Energy is valued at $3.47 billion. It is an independent U.S. energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Crescent Energy operates primarily in the Eagle Ford, Permian and Uinta basins.

Phillips 66 is valued at $68.3 billion. It is a diversified energy company that refines crude oil, markets petroleum products, and operates midstream, chemicals, and renewable fuels businesses. Phillips 66 operates across the United States and internationally.

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