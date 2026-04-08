TechnipFMC (WBAG:FTI) Price Target Increased by 10.59% to 55.58

The average one-year price target for TechnipFMC (WBAG:FTI) has been revised to € 55,58 / share. This is an increase of 10.59% from the prior estimate of € 50,26 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 34,89 to a high of € 74,36 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.61% from the latest reported closing price of € 60,82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in TechnipFMC. This is an decrease of 520 owner(s) or 44.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTI is 0.17%, an increase of 49.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.73% to 395,235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 36,303K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,359K shares , representing a decrease of 19.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 51.48% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 23,232K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,063K shares , representing a decrease of 25.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 16,866K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,317K shares , representing an increase of 21.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 72.40% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,319K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,293K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 12,011K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,289K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 8.60% over the last quarter.

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