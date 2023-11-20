News & Insights

Markets
FTI

TechnipFMC To Sell Measurement Solutions Business To One Equity Partners For $205 Mln In Cash

November 20, 2023 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) said that it agreed to sell its Measurement Solutions business to One Equity Partners for $205 million in cash.

As part of the Surface Technologies segment, the Measurement Solutions business encompasses terminal management solutions and metering products and systems, and includes engineering and manufacturing locations in North America and Europe.

The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2024.

The company said it will work closely with One Equity Partners to ensure a smooth transition of business activities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.