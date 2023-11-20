TechnipFMC To Sell Measurement Solutions Business To One Equity Partners For $205 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) said that it agreed to sell its Measurement Solutions business to One Equity Partners for $205 million in cash.

As part of the Surface Technologies segment, the Measurement Solutions business encompasses terminal management solutions and metering products and systems, and includes engineering and manufacturing locations in North America and Europe.

The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2024.

The company said it will work closely with One Equity Partners to ensure a smooth transition of business activities.

