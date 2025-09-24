TechnipFMC Secures Key Petrobras Contract for Subsea Systems

TechnipFMC plc FTI, a global leader in subsea technology and services, has secured a substantial contract from Brazil’s integrated oil and gas company Petrobras PBR, valued between $75 million and $250 million, following a rigorous competitive tendering process. This award positions FTI as a key player in the subsea production systems market, enabling both companies to strengthen their longstanding relationship.

The contract is centered around the design, engineering and manufacturing of subsea production systems to support a wide range of projects across PBR’s global portfolio. These systems will be deployed across greenfield developments, brownfield expansions and asset revitalizations, providing a robust foundation for PBR’s strategic growth plans.

Scope and Impact of the Contract

The scope of this major contract spans multiple stages of the subsea production systems' lifecycle, including design, engineering, manufacturing, installation support and life-of-field services. This comprehensive approach ensures PBR will receive a seamless and efficient delivery, with a focus on performance optimization and cost-effective solutions. As part of the agreement, FTI will also provide provisions for additional equipment and services, further enhancing the overall operational capabilities of PBR’s subsea infrastructure.

Leveraging FTI’s Industrialized Operating Model

A key highlight of this contract is the ability of FTI to leverage its industrialized operating model. This model is designed to standardize solutions, streamline project execution and meet PBR’s expectations for schedule certainty. By drawing on decades of expertise, FTI aims to provide innovative, high-quality solutions that drive value for PBR. The focus on industrialization enhances efficiency, reduces costs and accelerates the delivery of subsea production systems, ensuring that PBR benefits from a high degree of operational flexibility and reliability.

Brazil as the Hub for Subsea Manufacturing and Service Support

Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company’s commitment to delivering subsea production systems that meet PBR’s needs goes beyond project management. The subsea systems will be manufactured and serviced locally in Brazil, utilizing local capabilities, expertise and resources. This decision not only strengthens FTI's position as a trusted local partner but also highlights its dedication to supporting Brazil’s economy and workforce. By capitalizing on Brazil’s robust industrial infrastructure, FTI is ensuring that PBR receives high-quality, locally produced systems that adhere to the highest standards of performance and reliability.

Strengthening the Long-Term Relationship Between FTI and PBR

The partnership between FTI and PBR is built on a foundation of trust, collaboration and a shared commitment to innovation. Jonathan Landes, president of Subsea at TechnipFMC, emphasized the importance of this relationship in his comments. Landes stated that the company looks forward to creating new value together with PBR. TechnipFMC has been a reliable partner for PBR for decades, offering deep technical expertise and a strong track record of delivering successful subsea projects. The long-standing nature of this partnership highlights the mutual benefits both companies derive from their collaboration, reinforcing the trust and synergy they have developed over the years.

FTI’s Global Presence and Technological Expertise

As a leader in subsea production systems, FTI continues to leverage its global presence to deliver cutting-edge technologies to clients around the world. The company's expertise in subsea engineering and production solutions positions it as an industry leader capable of meeting the complex demands of major oil and gas operators such as PBR. FTI’s solutions are recognized for their innovation, reliability and sustainability, making them the ideal choice for clients looking to optimize the subsea operations.

Future of Subsea Production Systems

The award of this contract marks a significant milestone in FTI's journey, not only in Brazil but in the wider subsea production systems market. The subsea sector continues to experience growth driven by the increasing demand for energy and the need for advanced technological solutions. FTI’s continued investment in innovation and robust operating model will likely contribute to its continued success in securing high-value contracts from global players like PBR. With a focus on reducing environmental impact and optimizing energy production, TechnipFMC is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the subsea industry.

Conclusion: A Strategic Partnership With Lasting Impact

The recent contract award between FTI and PBR represents an important moment in the development of subsea production systems. FTI's innovative solutions, industrialized operating model and commitment to local manufacturing in Brazil provide a solid foundation for the successful execution of PBR’s subsea projects. As both companies continue to work together, the potential for creating lasting value and driving operational excellence remains strong. This partnership reinforces FTI’s role as a trusted and reliable partner in the global energy sector.

