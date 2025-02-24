TechnipFMC to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

TechnipFMC plc FTI is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb. 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share on revenues of $2.3 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced FTI’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of FTI’s Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company beat the consensus mark on improving the Subsea and Surface Technologies segments. FTI reported adjusted earnings per share of 64 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents. Revenues of $2.3 billion marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% FTI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The earnings surprise was 39.25%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

TechnipFMC plc Price and EPS Surprise

TechnipFMC plc price-eps-surprise | TechnipFMC plc Quote

Trend in FTI’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has not witnessed any movement in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 157.14% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues implies a 10.57% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of FTI’s Q4 Results

FTI’s revenues are likely to have improved in the quarter to be reported. Our model predicts fourth-quarter revenues to have increased to $2,255.7 million from the year-ago quarter’s $2,077.7 million. This can be attributed to the strong revenue contribution from the Subsea segment.

TechnipFMC's Subsea segment helps oil and gas companies find and extract oil and gas under the sea. The company designs, builds and installs the equipment needed for this and provides services to keep it working. The segment’s revenues are expected to have increased 12.4% year over year, totaling $1,933.2 million.

On a bearish note, the increase in FTI’s costs might have dented its to-be-reported bottom line. Going by our model, FTI’s total costs and expenses are likely to have gone up 4.2% year over year to $2,020.4 million in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the cost-of-service revenues are expected to have risen 31.4% year over year, reaching $1,099 million. The upward cost trajectory could be attributed to the ongoing inflationary environment and tight labor market.

What Does Our Model Predict for FTI?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show an earnings beat for TechnipFMC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP of FTI: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -7.04%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FTI’s Zacks Rank: FTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

APA Corporation APA has an Earnings ESP of +3.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 26. Valued at around $8.43 billion, APA’s shares have lost 24.1% in a year. APA is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

BKV Corporation BKV has an Earnings ESP of +89.47% and a Zacks Rank #2. Valued at around $1.98 billion, BKV’s shares have lost 29.7% in a year.

The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 26. BKV focuses on acquiring, developing and managing natural gas and natural gas liquid assets in the Barnett Shale within the Fort Worth Basin of Texas, as well as in the Marcellus Shale in the Appalachian Basin of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Berry BRY has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on March 12.

Berry is an independent upstream energy company that focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Valued at around $328.53 million, BRY’s shares have gained 29.7% in a year.

