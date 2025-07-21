TechnipFMC to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

TechnipFMC plc FTI is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share on revenues of $2.49 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced FTI’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Highlights of FTI’s Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company posted adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents, primarily due to a 4.8% year-over-year increase in costs and expenses. Moreover, the company’s revenues of $2.2 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. FTI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing once, delivering an average surprise of 37.19%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

TechnipFMC plc Price and EPS Surprise

TechnipFMC plc price-eps-surprise | TechnipFMC plc Quote

Trend in FTI’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings has not witnessed any movement in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 32.56% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues implies a 6.9% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of FTI’s Q1 Results

FTI’s revenues are likely to have improved in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is up from the year-ago quarter’s $2.33 billion. This can be attributed to the strong revenue contribution from the Subsea segment.

TechnipFMC's Subsea segment helps oil and gas companies find and extract oil and gas under the sea. The company designs, builds and installs the equipment needed for this and provides services to keep it working. The segment’s revenues are expected to increase 7.5% year over year, totaling $2.16 billion.

On a bearish note, the increase in FTI’s costs might have dented its to-be-reported bottom line. Going by our model, FTI’s total costs and expenses are likely to increase 4.3% year over year to $2.12 billion in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the cost-of-service revenues are expected to rise 5% year over year, reaching $1.92 billion. Additionally, the cost of product revenues and lease revenues are projected to rise 2.5% and 3.5%, respectively, year over year during the same time frame. The upward cost trajectory could be attributed to the ongoing inflationary environment and tight labor market.

What Does Our Model Predict for FTI?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TechnipFMC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP of FTI: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FTI’s Zacks Rank: FTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.

Valero Energy Corporation VLO has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Valero Energy is scheduled to release earnings on July 24. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing once, delivering an average surprise of 122.87%. Valued at around $45.78 billion, Valero Energy’s shares have lost 1.9% in a year.

Ovintiv Inc. OVV currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.28% and a Zacks Rank #3. It is scheduled to release earnings on July 24.

Notably, Ovintiv’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.83%. Valued at around $10.22 billion, Ovintiv’s shares have lost 14.3% in a year.

Phillips 66 PSX has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. This Houston, TX-based oil and gas refining and marketing company is scheduled to release earnings on July 25.

Phillips 66’searnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing once, delivering an average surprise of 10.56%. Valued at around $50.39 billion, Phillips 66’sshares have lost 10.1% in a year.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.