News & Insights

Markets
FTI

TechnipFMC, Prysmian Enter Floating Offshore Wind Collaboration Agreement - Quick Facts

November 04, 2024 — 04:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC (FTI) and Prysmian have signed a collaboration agreement to further accelerate the global development of floating offshore wind to help meet growing demand for renewable electricity. The companies plan to deliver the optimized solution through a fully integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation commercial model.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO at TechnipFMC, said: "The collaboration strengthens both companies' position in this emerging market by providing an integrated solution that accelerates time to first power and reduces cost, while improving overall system reliability."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.