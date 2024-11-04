News & Insights

TechnipFMC, Prysmian to collaborate on development of floating offshore wind

November 04, 2024 — 05:31 am EST

TechnipFMC (FTI) and Prysmian (PRYMY) announced the two companies have signed a collaboration agreement to further accelerate the global development of floating offshore wind to help meet growing demand for renewable electricity. The collaboration agreement brings together the technologies and competencies of these two companies, providing the capabilities to pioneer a complete water column solution, from seabed to ocean surface. The collaboration will leverage the expertise of TechnipFMC’s system design and integration capabilities in offshore applications with Prysmian’s production and installation of submarine power cable systems. The companies aim to deliver the optimized solution through a fully integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation commercial model. Integrated execution of this new solution-which includes mooring and anchoring and both dynamic inter-array and export cable systems-will improve project economics and derisk execution plans.

Stocks mentioned

FTI

