TechnipFMC price target raised to $37 from $34 at Barclays

Barclays analyst J. David Anderson raised the firm’s price target on TechnipFMC (FTI) to $37 from $34 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. With another strong quarter combined with raised subsea guidance for 2025, TechnipFMC “sets itself apart this quarter as one of the few (only?) names to see 2025 estimates revise higher, while dismissing concerns of white space impacting the deepwater cycle,” As previously reported,

