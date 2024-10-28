News & Insights

Stocks

TechnipFMC price target raised to $37 from $34 at Barclays

October 28, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst J. David Anderson raised the firm’s price target on TechnipFMC (FTI) to $37 from $34 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. With another strong quarter combined with raised subsea guidance for 2025, TechnipFMC “sets itself apart this quarter as one of the few (only?) names to see 2025 estimates revise higher, while dismissing concerns of white space impacting the deepwater cycle,” As previously reported,

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FTI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.