TechnipFMC plc Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$127.2 million, or -$0.28 per share. This compares with -$75.5 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of -$55.8 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $1.52 billion from $1.60 billion last year.

TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$127.2 Mln. vs. -$75.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.28 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.

