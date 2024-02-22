TechnipFMC plc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):

Earnings: $53.0 million in Q4 vs. -$37.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $62.7 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $2.08 billion in Q4 vs. $1.69 billion in the same period last year.

