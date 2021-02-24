TechnipFMC plc Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):

-Earnings: -$0.04 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.41 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.09 in Q4 vs. -$5.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $23.4 million or $0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.20 per share -Revenue: $3.43 billion in Q4 vs. $3.73 billion in the same period last year.

