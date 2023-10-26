TechnipFMC plc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $90 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $5.0 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $93.7 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $2.06 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $90 Mln. vs. $5.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q3): $2.06 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

