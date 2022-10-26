TechnipFMC plc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):

Earnings: -$10.3 million in Q3 vs. -$32.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q3 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $12.7M or $0.03 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.73 billion in Q3 vs. $1.58 billion in the same period last year.

