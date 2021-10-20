TechnipFMC plc Q3 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):

-Earnings: -$40.6 million in Q3 vs. -$64.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.09 in Q3 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of -$25 million or -$0.06 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.58 billion in Q3 vs. $1.73 billion in the same period last year.

