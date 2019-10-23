TechnipFMC plc Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $21.8 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $136.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $54.4 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $3.33 billion from $3.14 billion last year.

TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $54.4 Mln. vs. $139.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q3): $3.33 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.

