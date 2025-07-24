TechnipFMC Plc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $269.5 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $186.5 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $285.5 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $2.53 billion from $2.33 billion last year.

TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $269.5 Mln. vs. $186.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $2.53 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.

