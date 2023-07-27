TechnipFMC plc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):

Earnings: -$87.2 million in Q2 vs. $2.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q2 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $44.0 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $1.97 billion in Q2 vs. $1.72 billion in the same period last year.

