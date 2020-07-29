TechnipFMC plc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $11.7 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $97.0 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $42.2 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $3.16 billion from $3.43 billion last year.

TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $42.2 Mln. vs. $175.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.09 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $3.16 Bln vs. $3.43 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.